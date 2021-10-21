Wall street estimates Earnings report Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Earnings results for Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399 million. Veoneer has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year (($3.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Veoneer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to ($1.93) per share. Veoneer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Veoneer stock is Hold based on the current 3 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for VNE. The average twelve-month price target for Veoneer is $29.07 with a high price target of $37.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

Veoneer has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 1.70, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. Veoneer has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer does not currently pay a dividend. Veoneer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

In the past three months, Veoneer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of Veoneer is held by insiders. Only 26.21% of the stock of Veoneer is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)



Earnings for Veoneer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.16) to ($1.93) per share. The P/E ratio of Veoneer is -9.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veoneer is -9.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veoneer has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

