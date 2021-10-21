VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VEREIT stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. VEREIT Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of VEREIT traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. 842151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1879537. Shares of VEREIT were trading at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.VEREIT has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $50.98. While on yearly highs and lows, VEREIT's today has traded high as $50.45 and has touched $50.08 on the downward trend.

VEREIT Earnings and What to expect:

VEREIT last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.47. VEREIT has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year ($1.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4. Earnings for VEREIT are expected to grow by 5.28% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.39 per share. VEREIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for VEREIT are expected to grow by 5.28% in the coming year, from $3.22 to $3.39 per share. The P/E ratio of VEREIT is 50.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of VEREIT is 50.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. VEREIT has a PEG Ratio of 2.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. VEREIT has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $49.60 And 5 day price change is $1.57 (3.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,679,659. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $47.49 and 20 day price change is $2.90 (6.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,988,595. 50 day moving average is $48.54 and 50 day price change is $0.96 ( 1.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,690,758. 200 day moving average is $44.28 and 200 day price change is $13.53 (36.74%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,835,589.

Other owners latest trading in VEREIT :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 163,052 which equates to market value of $7.38M and appx 0.10% owners of VEREIT

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 22,861 which equates to market value of $1.03M and appx 0.00% owners of VEREIT

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 3,947 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of VEREIT

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.43% for VEREIT

