Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Virgin Galactic stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Virgin Galactic Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Virgin Galactic traded down -$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. 5922719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13779641. Shares of Virgin Galactic were trading at $20.04 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $62.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Virgin Galactic's today has traded high as $20.76 and has touched $19.86 on the downward trend.

Virgin Galactic Earnings and What to expect:

Virgin Galactic last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company earned $0.57 million during the quarter. Virgin Galactic has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($1.59) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.95) per share. Virgin Galactic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 8th, 2021. Virgin Galactic will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 8th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Virgin Galactic are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.46) to ($0.95) per share. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -12.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Virgin Galactic is -12.74, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Virgin Galactic has a P/B Ratio of 9.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $19.97 And 5 day price change is -$3.93 (-16.33%) with average volume for 5 day average is 22,954,463. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $22.71 and 20 day price change is -$5.72 (-22.13%) and average 20 day moving volume is 14,639,351. 50 day moving average is $24.28 and 50 day price change is -$7.23 ( -26.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 14,609,854. 200 day moving average is $31.23 and 200 day price change is -$4.04 (-16.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 24,348,578.

Other owners latest trading in Virgin Galactic :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 10,769 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Virgin Galactic

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 27,772 which equates to market value of $0.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Virgin Galactic

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 2,490 which equates to market value of $62K and appx 0.00% owners of Virgin Galactic

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 21.21% for Virgin Galactic

