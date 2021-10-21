Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vistra stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vistra Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Vistra traded down -$0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 1146031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4656367. Shares of Vistra were trading at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50.Vistra has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $24.20. While on yearly highs and lows, Vistra's today has traded high as $19.34 and has touched $19.08 on the downward trend.

Vistra Earnings and What to expect:

Vistra last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm earned $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year (($3.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Vistra are expected to grow by 886.36% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $2.17 per share. Vistra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Vistra are expected to grow by 886.36% in the coming year, from $0.22 to $2.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Vistra is -5.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vistra has a PEG Ratio of 4.16. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vistra has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $19.36 And 5 day price change is -$0.27 (-1.41%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,922,213. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.09 and 20 day price change is $1.68 (9.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,936,993. 50 day moving average is $18.25 and 50 day price change is $0.94 ( 5.15%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,903,729. 200 day moving average is $18.50 and 200 day price change is -$1.00 (-4.90%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,100,873.

Other owners latest trading in Vistra :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 99,074 which equates to market value of $1.70M and appx 0.00% owners of Vistra

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY were 113,888 which equates to market value of $1.95M and appx 0.10% owners of Vistra

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hudson Capital Management LLC were 113,425 which equates to market value of $1.94M and appx 0.80% owners of Vistra

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.31% for Vistra

