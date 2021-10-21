Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $71.00

Whiting Petroleum stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Whiting Petroleum stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $71.00. The analysts previously had $50.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum traded down -$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $68.69. 30223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723287. On Wednesday, Shares of Whiting Petroleum closed at $68.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62.Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $70.28. While on yearly highs and lows, Whiting Petroleum today has traded high as $68.84 and has touched $68.15 on the downward trend.

Whiting Petroleum Earnings and What to expect:

Whiting Petroleum last released its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The business earned $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. Whiting Petroleum has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Whiting Petroleum are expected to decrease by -0.62% in the coming year, from $11.38 to $11.31 per share. Whiting Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$66.94 And 5 day price change is $5.98 (9.51%) with average volume for 5 day average is 850,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $61.73 and 20 day price change is $13.64 (24.71%) and average 20 day moving volume is 619,415. 50 day moving average is $53.47 and 50 day price change is $22.93 ( 49.93%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 625,794. 200 day moving average is $42.62 and 200 day price change is $41.97 (156.14%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 678,217.

Other owners latest trading in Whiting Petroleum :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Toth Financial Advisory Corp were 425 which equates to market value of $25K and appx 0.00% owners of Whiting Petroleum

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Valueworks LLC were 544,189 which equates to market value of $31.79M and appx 13.50% owners of Whiting Petroleum

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Ellevest Inc. were 1,059 which equates to market value of $62K and appx 0.00% owners of Whiting Petroleum

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.00% for Whiting Petroleum

