Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets to $115.00

Winnebago Industries stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Winnebago Industries stock Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $115.00. The analysts previously had $100.00 target price. BMO Capital Markets’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Winnebago Industries traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 137950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541968. On Wednesday, Shares of Winnebago Industries closed at $70.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.24.Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. While on yearly highs and lows, Winnebago Industries today has traded high as $71.18 and has touched $69.89 on the downward trend.

Winnebago Industries Earnings and What to expect:

Winnebago Industries last released its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. Its revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has generated $2.58 earnings per share over the last year ($7.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Earnings for Winnebago Industries are expected to grow by 2.77% in the coming year, from $7.94 to $8.16 per share. Winnebago Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Winnebago Industries are expected to grow by 2.77% in the coming year, from $7.94 to $8.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Winnebago Industries is 9.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Winnebago Industries is 9.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.61. Winnebago Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$71.06 And 5 day price change is -$5.76 (-7.60%) with average volume for 5 day average is 992,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $73.37 and 20 day price change is $3.14 (4.70%) and average 20 day moving volume is 589,400. 50 day moving average is $71.77 and 50 day price change is -$3.64 ( -4.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 480,174. 200 day moving average is $72.24 and 200 day price change is $6.23 (9.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 620,804.

Other owners latest trading in Winnebago Industries :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 19,300 which equates to market value of $1.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Winnebago Industries

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD were 32,586 which equates to market value of $2.36M and appx 2.20% owners of Winnebago Industries

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 13,524 which equates to market value of $0.98M and appx 0.00% owners of Winnebago Industries

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 89.68% for Winnebago Industries

