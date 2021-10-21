Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Wintrust Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Wintrust Financial Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Wintrust Financial traded down -$1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $90.76. 157046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345709. Shares of Wintrust Financial were trading at $90.76 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $92.08. While on yearly highs and lows, Wintrust Financial's today has traded high as $92.08 and has touched $90.47 on the downward trend.

Wintrust Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Wintrust Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year ($7.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Wintrust Financial are expected to decrease by -22.95% in the coming year, from $7.19 to $5.54 per share. Wintrust Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Wintrust Financial are expected to decrease by -22.95% in the coming year, from $7.19 to $5.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Wintrust Financial is 12.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Wintrust Financial is 12.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. Wintrust Financial has a PEG Ratio of 0.60. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Wintrust Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $87.06 And 5 day price change is $7.64 (9.18%) with average volume for 5 day average is 429,623. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $83.07 and 20 day price change is $13.29 (17.13%) and average 20 day moving volume is 326,376. 50 day moving average is $77.63 and 50 day price change is $15.16 ( 20.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 287,218. 200 day moving average is $75.41 and 200 day price change is $25.72 (0.3947) and with average volume for 200 days is : 352,799.

Other owners latest trading in Wintrust Financial :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Reinhart Partners Inc. were 512,383 which equates to market value of $41.18M and appx 2.10% owners of Wintrust Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 19,085 which equates to market value of $1.53M and appx 0.00% owners of Wintrust Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Paragon Capital Management Ltd were 2,571 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Wintrust Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.95% for Wintrust Financial

