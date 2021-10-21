Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Wix.com stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Wix.com Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sector Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Wix.com traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $201.29. 267370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626637. Shares of Wix.com were trading at $201.29 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $206.00 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97.Wix.com has a 12 month low of $191.26 and a 12 month high of $362.07. While on yearly highs and lows, Wix.com's today has traded high as $201.87 and has touched $191.26 on the downward trend.

Wix.com Earnings and What to expect:

Wix.com last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com has generated ($3.15) earnings per share over the last year (($3.72) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Wix.com are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.58) to ($4.55) per share. Wix.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $195.24 And 5 day price change is $9.02 (4.74%) with average volume for 5 day average is 350,622. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $190.88 and 20 day price change is -$8.81 (-4.23%) and average 20 day moving volume is 630,756. 50 day moving average is $206.00 and 50 day price change is -$16.19 ( -7.51%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 699,400. 200 day moving average is $264.97 and 200 day price change is -$48.56 (-19.59%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 727,344.

Other owners latest trading in Wix.com :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 1,221 which equates to market value of $0.24M and appx 0.00% owners of Wix.com

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Baillie Gifford & Co. were 3,326,322 which equates to market value of $651.86M and appx 0.30% owners of Wix.com

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 4,579 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.00% owners of Wix.com

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.39% for Wix.com

