Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Earnings results for Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm earned $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($1.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Earnings for Aerojet Rocketdyne are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.00 per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Aerojet Rocketdyne stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings for AJRD. The average twelve-month price target for Aerojet Rocketdyne is $53.50 with a high price target of $56.00 and a low price target of $51.00.

Aerojet Rocketdyne has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.50, Aerojet Rocketdyne has a forecasted upside of 20.9% from its current price of $44.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne does not currently pay a dividend. Aerojet Rocketdyne does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

In the past three months, Aerojet Rocketdyne insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Aerojet Rocketdyne is held by insiders. 92.75% of the stock of Aerojet Rocketdyne is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD



Earnings for Aerojet Rocketdyne are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $1.92 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Aerojet Rocketdyne is 28.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Aerojet Rocketdyne is 28.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 23.05. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a P/B Ratio of 14.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

