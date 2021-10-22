Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Earnings results for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment last released its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment has generated $2.70 earnings per share over the last year ($3.46 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Earnings for AGNC Investment are expected to decrease by -14.03% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $2.39 per share. AGNC Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. AGNC Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160332”.

Analyst Opinion on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for AGNC Investment stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for AGNC. The average twelve-month price target for AGNC Investment is $16.89 with a high price target of $18.25 and a low price target of $16.00.

AGNC Investment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.89, AGNC Investment has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $16.60. AGNC Investment has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.68%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AGNC Investment has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of AGNC Investment is 53.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AGNC Investment will have a dividend payout ratio of 60.25% next year. This indicates that AGNC Investment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

In the past three months, AGNC Investment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $495,300.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of AGNC Investment is held by insiders. 50.54% of the stock of AGNC Investment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)



Earnings for AGNC Investment are expected to decrease by -14.03% in the coming year, from $2.78 to $2.39 per share. The P/E ratio of AGNC Investment is 4.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of AGNC Investment is 4.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. AGNC Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

