Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Earnings results for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. Albany International has generated $3.72 earnings per share over the last year ($3.58 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Earnings for Albany International are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.52 per share. Albany International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Albany International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Albany International stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for AIN. The average twelve-month price target for Albany International is $88.50 with a high price target of $105.00 and a low price target of $79.00.

on AIN's analyst rating history

Albany International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $88.50, Albany International has a forecasted upside of 8.3% from its current price of $81.74. Albany International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Albany International has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Albany International is 21.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Albany International will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.73% next year. This indicates that Albany International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

In the past three months, Albany International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $119,017,945.00 in company stock. Only 5.78% of the stock of Albany International is held by insiders. 90.32% of the stock of Albany International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Albany International (NYSE:AIN



Earnings for Albany International are expected to grow by 10.00% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Albany International is 22.83, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Albany International is 22.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.88. Albany International has a PEG Ratio of 5.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Albany International has a P/B Ratio of 3.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

