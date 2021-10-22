Attention Seeking Stock: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Earnings results for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last released its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has generated $7.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $7.78 to $8.41 per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Alexandria Real Estate Equities will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159105”.

Analyst Opinion on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for ARE. The average twelve-month price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is $169.20 with a high price target of $222.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $169.20, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a forecasted downside of 18.1% from its current price of $206.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 61.37%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Alexandria Real Estate Equities will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.27% next year. This indicates that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

In the past three months, Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $19,454,703.00 in company stock. Only 1.12% of the stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is held by insiders. 88.85% of the stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)



Earnings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $7.78 to $8.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 31.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 31.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a PEG Ratio of 3.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

