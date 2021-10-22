Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Target Raised by BTIG Research to $233.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock Target Raised by BTIG Research on 10/22/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $233.00. The analysts previously had $187.00 target price. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $208.60. 59864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674718. On Thursday, Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities closed at $208.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.43 and its 200 day moving average is $183.24.Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. While on yearly highs and lows, Alexandria Real Estate Equities today has traded high as $209.13 and has touched $207.14 on the downward trend.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Earnings and What to expect:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities last released its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has generated $7.30 earnings per share over the last year ($6.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.6. Earnings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities are expected to grow by 8.10% in the coming year, from $7.78 to $8.41 per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Alexandria Real Estate Equities will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 3:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10159105”.

The P/E ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 31.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 31.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a PEG Ratio of 3.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$203.98 And 5 day price change is $5.70 (2.84%) with average volume for 5 day average is 481,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $196.54 and 20 day price change is $9.83 (5.00%) and average 20 day moving volume is 540,890. 50 day moving average is $200.43 and 50 day price change is $2.01 ( 0.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 677,076. 200 day moving average is $183.24 and 200 day price change is $43.31 (0.2653) and with average volume for 200 days is : 824,875.

Other owners latest trading in Alexandria Real Estate Equities :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. were 660 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

On 10/21/2021 shares held by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC were 127,683 which equates to market value of $24.40M and appx 2.90% owners of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

On 10/21/2021 shares held by American Assets Investment Management LLC were 3,365 which equates to market value of $0.64M and appx 0.10% owners of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.85% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities

