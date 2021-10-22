Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Earnings results for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. Alliance Resource Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Alliance Resource Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723742”.

Analyst Opinion on Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Dividend Strength: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Alliance Resource Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

In the past three months, Alliance Resource Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.03% of the stock of Alliance Resource Partners is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.33% of the stock of Alliance Resource Partners is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Alliance Resource Partners is 11.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Alliance Resource Partners is 11.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.12. Alliance Resource Partners has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

