Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Earnings results for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.44. American Campus Communities has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year ($0.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.2. Earnings for American Campus Communities are expected to grow by 15.42% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.32 per share. American Campus Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. American Campus Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160180”.

Analyst Opinion on American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for American Campus Communities stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for ACC. The average twelve-month price target for American Campus Communities is $51.71 with a high price target of $58.00 and a low price target of $43.00.

American Campus Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.71, American Campus Communities has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $51.39. American Campus Communities has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.64%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. American Campus Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of American Campus Communities is 94.95%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, American Campus Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.03% in the coming year. This indicates that American Campus Communities may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

In the past three months, American Campus Communities insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $425,611.00 in company stock. Only 0.95% of the stock of American Campus Communities is held by insiders. 91.32% of the stock of American Campus Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC



Earnings for American Campus Communities are expected to grow by 15.42% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of American Campus Communities is 734.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of American Campus Communities is 734.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. American Campus Communities has a PEG Ratio of 0.74. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. American Campus Communities has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

