Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Earnings results for Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business earned $1.41 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Amkor Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Amkor Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Amkor Technology stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings for AMKR. The average twelve-month price target for Amkor Technology is $19.33 with a high price target of $27.00 and a low price target of $15.00.

Amkor Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.33, Amkor Technology has a forecasted downside of 16.5% from its current price of $23.16. Amkor Technology has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology has a dividend yield of 0.69%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amkor Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amkor Technology is 11.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

In the past three months, Amkor Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,371,138.00 in company stock. 58.90% of the stock of Amkor Technology is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 38.01% of the stock of Amkor Technology is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR



The P/E ratio of Amkor Technology is 12.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Amkor Technology is 12.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.34. Amkor Technology has a P/B Ratio of 2.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

