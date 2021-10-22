Earnings and Growth Analysis : Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Earnings results for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance last announced its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year ($1.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance are expected to decrease by -0.69% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.43 per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4160899”.

Analyst Opinion on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings for ARI. The average twelve-month price target for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is $15.00 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $15.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $15.00, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a forecasted downside of 3.2% from its current price of $15.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.01%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 100.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.90% in the coming year. This indicates that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

In the past three months, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.59% of the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is held by insiders. 58.98% of the stock of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI



Earnings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance are expected to decrease by -0.69% in the coming year, from $1.44 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 11.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

