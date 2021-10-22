Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Earnings results for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares last announced its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company earned $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares has generated $2.14 earnings per share over the last year ($3.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for Atlantic Union Bankshares are expected to decrease by -14.20% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $2.78 per share. Atlantic Union Bankshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Atlantic Union Bankshares will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Atlantic Union Bankshares stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for AUB. The average twelve-month price target for Atlantic Union Bankshares is $37.67 with a high price target of $43.00 and a low price target of $29.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Atlantic Union Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Atlantic Union Bankshares is 52.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Atlantic Union Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.29% next year. This indicates that Atlantic Union Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

In the past three months, Atlantic Union Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.14% of the stock of Atlantic Union Bankshares is held by insiders. 69.68% of the stock of Atlantic Union Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB



Earnings for Atlantic Union Bankshares are expected to decrease by -14.20% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $2.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Atlantic Union Bankshares is 11.73, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24 and the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

