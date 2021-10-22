Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Earnings results for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems has generated $1.33 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3. Earnings for Axalta Coating Systems are expected to grow by 27.47% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.32 per share. Axalta Coating Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Axalta Coating Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13724409”.

Analyst Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Axalta Coating Systems stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for AXTA. The average twelve-month price target for Axalta Coating Systems is $36.50 with a high price target of $41.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

Axalta Coating Systems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.50, Axalta Coating Systems has a forecasted upside of 11.2% from its current price of $32.82. Axalta Coating Systems has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Axalta Coating Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

In the past three months, Axalta Coating Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,071.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Axalta Coating Systems is held by insiders. 95.62% of the stock of Axalta Coating Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)



Earnings for Axalta Coating Systems are expected to grow by 27.47% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Axalta Coating Systems is 26.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Axalta Coating Systems is 26.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a PEG Ratio of 0.70. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Axalta Coating Systems has a P/B Ratio of 5.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

