Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $30.00

Baker Hughes stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Baker Hughes stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $30.00. The analysts previously had $28.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Baker Hughes traded down -$1.08 on Thursday, reaching $24.27. 17613599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10861306. On Thursday, Shares of Baker Hughes closed at $24.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95.Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.66. While on yearly highs and lows, Baker Hughes today has traded high as $25.31 and has touched $23.95 on the downward trend.

Baker Hughes Earnings and What to expect:

Baker Hughes last issued its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Its revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year (($0.03) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Baker Hughes are expected to grow by 62.82% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.27 per share. Baker Hughes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Baker Hughes are expected to grow by 62.82% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Baker Hughes is -809.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Baker Hughes is -809.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Baker Hughes has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$26.07 And 5 day price change is -$2.56 (-9.54%) with average volume for 5 day average is 15,857,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $25.46 and 20 day price change is $0.23 (0.96%) and average 20 day moving volume is 10,982,880. 50 day moving average is $23.83 and 50 day price change is $2.76 ( 12.83%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 9,154,900. 200 day moving average is $22.95 and 200 day price change is $2.11 (9.52%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 8,439,126.

Other owners latest trading in Baker Hughes :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Park Avenue Securities LLC were 8,105 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Baker Hughes

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 31,861 which equates to market value of $0.79M and appx 0.00% owners of Baker Hughes

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY were 31,592 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.00% owners of Baker Hughes

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 95.87% for Baker Hughes

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING