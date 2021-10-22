Earnings Results under Review: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Earnings results for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year ($0.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for Banco Santander are expected to decrease by -4.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.48 per share. Banco Santander has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Banco Santander stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for SAN. The average twelve-month price target for Banco Santander is $3.43 with a high price target of $3.70 and a low price target of $3.10.

on SAN’s analyst rating history

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander does not currently pay a dividend. Banco Santander has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.25% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

In the past three months, Banco Santander insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.48% of the stock of Banco Santander is held by insiders. Only 1.88% of the stock of Banco Santander is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN



Earnings for Banco Santander are expected to decrease by -4.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander is 11.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander is 11.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Banco Santander has a P/B Ratio of 0.64. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

