Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Earnings results for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm earned $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.62 million. Its revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. BancorpSouth Bank has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Earnings for BancorpSouth Bank are expected to grow by 7.57% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.70 per share. BancorpSouth Bank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. BancorpSouth Bank will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for BancorpSouth Bank stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for BXS. The average twelve-month price target for BancorpSouth Bank is $34.50 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $32.00.

BancorpSouth Bank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. BancorpSouth Bank has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. BancorpSouth Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 34.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BancorpSouth Bank will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.63% next year. This indicates that BancorpSouth Bank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

In the past three months, BancorpSouth Bank insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.63% of the stock of BancorpSouth Bank is held by insiders. 70.50% of the stock of BancorpSouth Bank is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS



Earnings for BancorpSouth Bank are expected to grow by 7.57% in the coming year, from $2.51 to $2.70 per share. The P/E ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 11.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of BancorpSouth Bank is 11.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. BancorpSouth Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

