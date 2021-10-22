Earnings and Growth Analysis : Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Earnings results for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm earned $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. Bank of Hawaii has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year ($5.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Earnings for Bank of Hawaii are expected to decrease by -12.31% in the coming year, from $5.85 to $5.13 per share. Bank of Hawaii has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Bank of Hawaii will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 2:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “6897518”.

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Bank of Hawaii stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for BOH. The average twelve-month price target for Bank of Hawaii is $84.00 with a high price target of $84.00 and a low price target of $84.00.

Bank of Hawaii has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.00, Bank of Hawaii has a forecasted downside of 2.0% from its current price of $85.72. Bank of Hawaii has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii pays a meaningful dividend of 3.26%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of Hawaii has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 72.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Hawaii will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.58% next year. This indicates that Bank of Hawaii will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

In the past three months, Bank of Hawaii insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,035,077.00 in company stock. Only 2.02% of the stock of Bank of Hawaii is held by insiders. 71.82% of the stock of Bank of Hawaii is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH



Earnings for Bank of Hawaii are expected to decrease by -12.31% in the coming year, from $5.85 to $5.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Bank of Hawaii is 16.52, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Bank of Hawaii has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of Hawaii has a P/B Ratio of 2.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

