How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Earnings results for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company earned $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year ($2.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.1. Earnings for Bank of Marin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.35% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.20 per share. Bank of Marin Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Bank of Marin Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Bank of Marin Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for BMRC. The average twelve-month price target for Bank of Marin Bancorp is $43.00 with a high price target of $43.00 and a low price target of $43.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.52%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bank of Marin Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 45.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bank of Marin Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.64% next year. This indicates that Bank of Marin Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

In the past three months, Bank of Marin Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.59% of the stock of Bank of Marin Bancorp is held by insiders. 49.19% of the stock of Bank of Marin Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)



Earnings for Bank of Marin Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.35% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 15.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Bank of Marin Bancorp is 15.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.45. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

