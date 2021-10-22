Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Earnings results for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Brandywine Realty Trust has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($1.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Earnings for Brandywine Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.41% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.42 per share. Brandywine Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Brandywine Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4530639”.

Analyst Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Brandywine Realty Trust stock is Hold based on the current 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for BDN. The average twelve-month price target for Brandywine Realty Trust is $12.83 with a high price target of $15.00 and a low price target of $10.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.83, Brandywine Realty Trust has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $13.90. Brandywine Realty Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Brandywine Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 54.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brandywine Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.52% next year. This indicates that Brandywine Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

In the past three months, Brandywine Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.57% of the stock of Brandywine Realty Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN



Earnings for Brandywine Realty Trust are expected to grow by 4.41% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 7.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 7.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 4.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Brandywine Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.31. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

