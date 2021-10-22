Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Earnings results for Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm earned $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year ($2.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Earnings for Brown & Brown are expected to grow by 5.29% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.19 per share. Brown & Brown has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Brown & Brown will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “9164382”.

Analyst Opinion on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Brown & Brown stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for BRO. The average twelve-month price target for Brown & Brown is $57.67 with a high price target of $72.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

Brown & Brown has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.67, Brown & Brown has a forecasted downside of 12.1% from its current price of $65.63. Brown & Brown has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown has a dividend yield of 0.57%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brown & Brown has been increasing its dividend for 22 years. The dividend payout ratio of Brown & Brown is 22.16%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Brown & Brown will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.89% next year. This indicates that Brown & Brown will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

In the past three months, Brown & Brown insiders have sold 272.06% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $109,960.00 in company stock and sold $409,112.00 in company stock. 17.02% of the stock of Brown & Brown is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.56% of the stock of Brown & Brown is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO



Earnings for Brown & Brown are expected to grow by 5.29% in the coming year, from $2.08 to $2.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Brown & Brown is 32.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Brown & Brown is 32.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Brown & Brown has a P/B Ratio of 4.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

