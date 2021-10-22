The Bullish & Bearish scenario to Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Earnings results for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems last released its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.1. Earnings for Cadence Design Systems are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $2.52 to $2.80 per share. Cadence Design Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Cadence Design Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Cadence Design Systems stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for CDNS. The average twelve-month price target for Cadence Design Systems is $162.27 with a high price target of $183.00 and a low price target of $144.97.

Cadence Design Systems has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Cadence Design Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

In the past three months, Cadence Design Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $28,623,254.00 in company stock. Only 2.31% of the stock of Cadence Design Systems is held by insiders. 83.23% of the stock of Cadence Design Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS



The P/E ratio of Cadence Design Systems is 68.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.34. Cadence Design Systems has a PEG Ratio of 5.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cadence Design Systems has a P/B Ratio of 18.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

