Will stock surge before Earnings results? Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Earnings results for Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix last released its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company earned $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160 million. Calix has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year ($1.30 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.3. Earnings for Calix are expected to decrease by -21.51% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $0.73 per share. Calix has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Calix will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Calix (NYSE:CALX)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Calix stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for CALX. The average twelve-month price target for Calix is $47.14 with a high price target of $74.00 and a low price target of $13.00.

Calix has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.14, Calix has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $56.29. Calix has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Calix (NYSE:CALX)

Calix does not currently pay a dividend. Calix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Calix (NYSE:CALX)

In the past three months, Calix insiders have sold 43,555.26% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,541.00 in company stock and sold $4,601,701.00 in company stock. 16.64% of the stock of Calix is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.93% of the stock of Calix is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Calix (NYSE:CALX



Earnings for Calix are expected to decrease by -21.51% in the coming year, from $0.93 to $0.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Calix is 43.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Calix is 43.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.34. Calix has a PEG Ratio of 2.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Calix has a P/B Ratio of 12.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

