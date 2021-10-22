Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Raised by Desjardins to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Canadian National Railway stock Target Raised by Desjardins on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$165.00. The analysts previously had C$163.00 target price. Desjardins’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $132.74. 2451172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1961024. On Thursday, Shares of Canadian National Railway closed at $132.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.39.Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $133.26. While on yearly highs and lows, Canadian National Railway today has traded high as $133.26 and has touched $130.52 on the downward trend.

Canadian National Railway Earnings and What to expect:

Canadian National Railway last announced its earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company earned $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian National Railway has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year ($4.41 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Earnings for Canadian National Railway are expected to grow by 13.06% in the coming year, from $4.67 to $5.28 per share. Canadian National Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 30.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Canadian National Railway is 30.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.50. Canadian National Railway has a PEG Ratio of 3.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canadian National Railway has a P/B Ratio of 6.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$126.81 And 5 day price change is $11.11 (9.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,942,480. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $119.58 and 20 day price change is $16.41 (14.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,407,545. 50 day moving average is $116.21 and 50 day price change is $24.66 ( 22.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,464,322. 200 day moving average is $111.39 and 200 day price change is $19.77 (17.50%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,745,487.

Other owners latest trading in Canadian National Railway :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC were 61,332 which equates to market value of $7.09M and appx 2.20% owners of Canadian National Railway

On 10/21/2021 shares held by TFG Advisers LLC were 4,209 which equates to market value of $0.49M and appx 0.20% owners of Canadian National Railway

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. were 1,325 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.10% owners of Canadian National Railway

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 56.45% for Canadian National Railway

