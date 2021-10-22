Have a look at News Release: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Earnings results for Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Canon has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year ($1.57 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Earnings for Canon are expected to decrease by -0.54% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.83 per share. Canon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Canon stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for CAJthe .

on CAJ’s analyst rating history

There is not enough analysis data for Canon.

Dividend Strength: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon pays a meaningful dividend of 2.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Canon has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Canon is 85.53%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Canon will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.52% next year. This indicates that Canon will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Canon (NYSE:CAJ)

In the past three months, Canon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Canon is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Canon (NYSE:CAJ



Earnings for Canon are expected to decrease by -0.54% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Canon is 15.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Canon is 15.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.34. Canon has a PEG Ratio of 13.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Canon has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

