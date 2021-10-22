Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Earnings results for Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company earned $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million. Capital Bancorp has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($2.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Earnings for Capital Bancorp are expected to decrease by -1.29% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.30 per share. Capital Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Capital Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for CBNK. The average twelve-month price target for Capital Bancorp is $12.00 with a high price target of $12.00 and a low price target of $12.00.

Capital Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Capital Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 50.6% from its current price of $24.28. Capital Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.82%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Capital Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Capital Bancorp is 10.70%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Capital Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.70% next year. This indicates that Capital Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

In the past three months, Capital Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $402,740.00 in company stock. 41.79% of the stock of Capital Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 30.38% of the stock of Capital Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK



The P/E ratio of Capital Bancorp is 9.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Capital Bancorp is 9.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Capital Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

