Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Earnings results for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp has generated $2.87 earnings per share over the last year ($3.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for Cathay General Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.42% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $3.63 per share. Cathay General Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Cathay General Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 6:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Cathay General Bancorp stock is Hold based on the current 4 hold ratings for CATY. The average twelve-month price target for Cathay General Bancorp is $45.00 with a high price target of $47.00 and a low price target of $44.00.

Cathay General Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.00, Cathay General Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 5.6% from its current price of $42.62. Cathay General Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cathay General Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cathay General Bancorp is 43.21%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cathay General Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.16% next year. This indicates that Cathay General Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

In the past three months, Cathay General Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $794,800.00 in company stock. Only 4.23% of the stock of Cathay General Bancorp is held by insiders. 68.73% of the stock of Cathay General Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY



Earnings for Cathay General Bancorp are expected to decrease by -2.42% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Cathay General Bancorp is 12.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Cathay General Bancorp is 12.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Cathay General Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

