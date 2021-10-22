Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Earnings results for CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares last posted its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business earned $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. CF Bankshares has generated $4.47 earnings per share over the last year ($4.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. Earnings for CF Bankshares are expected to decrease by -17.51% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $1.79 per share. CF Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Dividend Strength: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. CF Bankshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of CF Bankshares is 2.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, CF Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 6.70% next year. This indicates that CF Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK)

In the past three months, CF Bankshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,078.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 16.70% of the stock of CF Bankshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 34.13% of the stock of CF Bankshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK



Earnings for CF Bankshares are expected to decrease by -17.51% in the coming year, from $2.17 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of CF Bankshares is 4.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of CF Bankshares is 4.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. CF Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

