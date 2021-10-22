Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Earnings results for Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens last announced its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Citizens has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Citizens has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

like Citizens stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 60.00% of gave Citizens an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.22%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Citizens has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

In the past three months, Citizens insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of Citizens is held by insiders. Only 14.27% of the stock of Citizens is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN



The P/E ratio of Citizens is 12.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Citizens is 12.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Citizens has a P/B Ratio of 0.86. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here