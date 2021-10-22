Earnings and Growth Analysis : Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Earnings results for Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year ($2.80 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2. Earnings for Coca-Cola FEMSA are expected to remain at $3.31 per share in the coming year. Coca-Cola FEMSA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Coca-Cola FEMSA stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for KOF. The average twelve-month price target for Coca-Cola FEMSA is $62.50 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $55.00.

on KOF’s analyst rating history

Coca-Cola FEMSA has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.50, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a forecasted upside of 16.4% from its current price of $53.69. Coca-Cola FEMSA has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.52%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Coca-Cola FEMSA has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 106.96%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Coca-Cola FEMSA will have a dividend payout ratio of 74.32% next year. This indicates that Coca-Cola FEMSA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

In the past three months, Coca-Cola FEMSA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Coca-Cola FEMSA is held by insiders. Only 1.23% of the stock of Coca-Cola FEMSA is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF



Earnings for Coca-Cola FEMSA are expected to remain at $3.31 per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 19.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Coca-Cola FEMSA is 19.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.00. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a P/B Ratio of 14.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here