Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Raised by Truist Securities to $98.00

Comerica stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Comerica stock Target Raised by Truist Securities on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $98.00. The analysts previously had $83.00 target price. Truist Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Comerica traded down -$0.25 on Thursday, reaching $86.68. 1202427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1476790. On Thursday, Shares of Comerica closed at $86.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77.Comerica has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $88.06. While on yearly highs and lows, Comerica today has traded high as $87.60 and has touched $85.96 on the downward trend.

Comerica Earnings and What to expect:

Comerica last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year ($7.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Earnings for Comerica are expected to decrease by -30.77% in the coming year, from $7.93 to $5.49 per share. Comerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Comerica is 11.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Comerica is 11.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Comerica has a PEG Ratio of 0.34. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Comerica has a P/B Ratio of 1.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$84.89 And 5 day price change is $4.23 (5.13%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,308,480. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $83.17 and 20 day price change is $9.51 (12.32%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,258,185. 50 day moving average is $77.25 and 50 day price change is $11.79 ( 15.74%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,405,652. 200 day moving average is $71.77 and 200 day price change is $25.24 (41.08%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,418,328.

Other owners latest trading in Comerica :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Park Avenue Securities LLC were 5,668 which equates to market value of $0.46M and appx 0.00% owners of Comerica

On 10/21/2021 shares held by First American Trust FSB were 3,191 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Comerica

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 82,728 which equates to market value of $6.66M and appx 0.00% owners of Comerica

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.60% for Comerica

