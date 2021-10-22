How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Earnings results for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($4.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Earnings for Comfort Systems USA are expected to grow by 10.08% in the coming year, from $3.67 to $4.04 per share. Comfort Systems USA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Comfort Systems USA stock is Sell based on the current 1 sell rating for FIX. The average twelve-month price target for Comfort Systems USA is $75.00 with a high price target of $75.00 and a low price target of $75.00.

Comfort Systems USA has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company's average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. Comfort Systems USA has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA has a dividend yield of 0.58%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Comfort Systems USA has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. The dividend payout ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 12.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Comfort Systems USA will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.88% next year. This indicates that Comfort Systems USA will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

In the past three months, Comfort Systems USA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.25% of the stock of Comfort Systems USA is held by insiders. 92.23% of the stock of Comfort Systems USA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX



The P/E ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 19.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Comfort Systems USA is 19.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.57. Comfort Systems USA has a P/B Ratio of 4.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

