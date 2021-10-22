Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Earnings results for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business earned $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System has generated $3.23 earnings per share over the last year ($3.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. Earnings for Community Bank System are expected to decrease by -10.88% in the coming year, from $3.40 to $3.03 per share. Community Bank System has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Community Bank System will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

like Community Bank System stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 50.91% of gave Community Bank System an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community Bank System has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of Community Bank System is 53.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Community Bank System will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.77% next year. This indicates that Community Bank System will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

In the past three months, Community Bank System insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.63% of the stock of Community Bank System is held by insiders. 70.03% of the stock of Community Bank System is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU



Earnings for Community Bank System are expected to decrease by -10.88% in the coming year, from $3.40 to $3.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Community Bank System is 20.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Community Bank System is 20.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Community Bank System has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here