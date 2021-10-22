numbers crunched for you before earnings results Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Earnings results for Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Community West Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

like Community West Bancshares stock less than the stock of other Finance companies. 61.54% of gave Community West Bancshares an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.70% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares pays a meaningful dividend of 2.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Community West Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

In the past three months, Community West Bancshares insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $53,444.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 23.04% of the stock of Community West Bancshares is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.64% of the stock of Community West Bancshares is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC



The P/E ratio of Community West Bancshares is 9.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Community West Bancshares is 9.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. Community West Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here