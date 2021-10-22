thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Earnings results for Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Cortland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Dividend Strength: Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cortland Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 8 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

In the past three months, Cortland Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 12.32% of the stock of Cortland Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.60% of the stock of Cortland Bancorp is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Cortland Bancorp is 12.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Cortland Bancorp is 12.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.99. Cortland Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

