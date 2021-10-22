Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Crane (NYSE:CR)

Earnings results for Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane last released its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane has generated $3.84 earnings per share over the last year ($5.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Crane are expected to grow by 15.82% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $7.10 per share. Crane has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Crane will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Crane (NYSE:CR)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Crane stock is Buy based on the current 6 buy ratings for CR. The average twelve-month price target for Crane is $98.04 with a high price target of $123.00 and a low price target of $73.00.

Crane has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.04, Crane has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $94.78. Crane has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crane (NYSE:CR)

Crane pays a meaningful dividend of 1.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crane has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crane is 44.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crane will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.23% next year. This indicates that Crane will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crane (NYSE:CR)

In the past three months, Crane insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,297,468.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of Crane is held by insiders. 70.80% of the stock of Crane is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crane (NYSE:CR



Earnings for Crane are expected to grow by 15.82% in the coming year, from $6.13 to $7.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Crane is 15.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Crane is 15.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 16.78. Crane has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Crane has a P/B Ratio of 3.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

