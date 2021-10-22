Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $250.00

Crocs stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Crocs stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $250.00. The analysts previously had $215.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Crocs traded up $12.67 on Thursday, reaching $148.60. 8067304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1824474. On Thursday, Shares of Crocs closed at $148.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49.Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. While on yearly highs and lows, Crocs today has traded high as $155.50 and has touched $143.39 on the downward trend.

Crocs Earnings and What to expect:

Crocs last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2021. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.60. The business earned $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year ($10.00 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Earnings for Crocs are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $6.78 to $7.83 per share.

Earnings for Crocs are expected to grow by 15.49% in the coming year, from $6.78 to $7.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 14.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Crocs is 14.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.97. Crocs has a PEG Ratio of 1.42. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crocs has a P/B Ratio of 34.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$141.45 And 5 day price change is $11.98 (8.77%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,853,920. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $140.41 and 20 day price change is -$14.40 (-8.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,784,590. 50 day moving average is $143.50 and 50 day price change is $6.40 ( 4.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,622,466. 200 day moving average is $107.49 and 200 day price change is $80.98 (1.1976) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,393,751.

Other owners latest trading in Crocs :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. were 8,300 which equates to market value of $1.19M and appx 0.10% owners of Crocs

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 11,110 which equates to market value of $1.59M and appx 0.00% owners of Crocs

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 21,100 which equates to market value of $3.03M and appx 0.00% owners of Crocs

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.87% for Crocs

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING