Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Earnings results for Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown last issued its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has generated $5.92 earnings per share over the last year ($5.23 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. Earnings for Crown are expected to grow by 3.07% in the coming year, from $7.49 to $7.72 per share. Crown has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Crown will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 203-369-1354 with passcode “packaging”.

Analyst Opinion on Crown (NYSE:CCK)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Crown stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for CCK. The average twelve-month price target for Crown is $127.76 with a high price target of $165.00 and a low price target of $103.00.

Crown has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $127.76, Crown has a forecasted upside of 22.2% from its current price of $104.57. Crown has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown has a dividend yield of 0.76%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Crown has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Crown is 13.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Crown will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.36% next year. This indicates that Crown will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Crown (NYSE:CCK)

In the past three months, Crown insiders have sold 112.39% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $211,240.00 in company stock and sold $448,645.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Crown is held by insiders. 86.19% of the stock of Crown is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crown (NYSE:CCK



Earnings for Crown are expected to grow by 3.07% in the coming year, from $7.49 to $7.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Crown is 19.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of Crown is 19.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.88. Crown has a PEG Ratio of 2.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Crown has a P/B Ratio of 5.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

