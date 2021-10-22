CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Raised by TD Securities to $41.00

CSX stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. CSX stock Target Raised by TD Securities on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $41.00. The analysts previously had $39.00 target price. TD Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $35.01. 21688808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12261780. On Thursday, Shares of CSX closed at $35.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.89. While on yearly highs and lows, CSX today has traded high as $35.89 and has touched $34.96 on the downward trend.

CSX Earnings and What to expect:

CSX last released its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company earned $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. CSX has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year ($1.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.7. Earnings for CSX are expected to grow by 11.92% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $1.69 per share. CSX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of CSX is 23.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.22. The P/E ratio of CSX is 23.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.66. CSX has a PEG Ratio of 1.80. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CSX has a P/B Ratio of 6.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$34.39 And 5 day price change is $1.58 (4.73%) with average volume for 5 day average is 15,509,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.19 and 20 day price change is $4.80 (15.89%) and average 20 day moving volume is 12,826,104. 50 day moving average is $32.19 and 50 day price change is $1.03 ( 3.03%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 11,044,208. 200 day moving average is $31.96 and 200 day price change is $4.39 (14.34%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 11,192,407.

Other owners latest trading in CSX :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management were 4,584 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of CSX

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. were 40,511 which equates to market value of $1.21M and appx 0.80% owners of CSX

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Boenning & Scattergood Inc. were 54,713 which equates to market value of $1.63M and appx 0.30% owners of CSX

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.79% for CSX

