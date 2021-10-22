Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Earnings results for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business earned $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. Dorman Products has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year ($4.18 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Earnings for Dorman Products are expected to grow by 10.82% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $5.12 per share. Dorman Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dividend Strength: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products does not currently pay a dividend. Dorman Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

In the past three months, Dorman Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 10.30% of the stock of Dorman Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 76.00% of the stock of Dorman Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Dorman Products are expected to grow by 10.82% in the coming year, from $4.62 to $5.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Dorman Products is 24.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Dorman Products is 24.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.72. Dorman Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

