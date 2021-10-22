DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $123.00

DTE Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. DTE Energy stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $123.00. The analysts previously had $122.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of DTE Energy traded down -$0.07 on Thursday, reaching $115.40. 788649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1013323. On Thursday, Shares of DTE Energy closed at $115.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.87 and its 200 day moving average is $112.01.DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $123.03. While on yearly highs and lows, DTE Energy today has traded high as $115.81 and has touched $115.11 on the downward trend.

DTE Energy Earnings and What to expect:

DTE Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. The company earned $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy has generated $7.19 earnings per share over the last year ($6.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Earnings for DTE Energy are expected to decrease by -0.17% in the coming year, from $5.93 to $5.92 per share. DTE Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. DTE Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

DTE Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DTE Energy has a P/B Ratio of 1.77. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$114.82 And 5 day price change is $0.34 (0.30%) with average volume for 5 day average is 726,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $113.68 and 20 day price change is $1.65 (1.45%) and average 20 day moving volume is 854,290. 50 day moving average is $116.87 and 50 day price change is -$4.78 ( -3.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 944,322. 200 day moving average is $112.01 and 200 day price change is $13.97 (13.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,104,389.

Other owners latest trading in DTE Energy :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by TFG Advisers LLC were 6,500 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.40% owners of DTE Energy

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Strategic Advisors LLC were 13,470 which equates to market value of $1.50M and appx 0.30% owners of DTE Energy

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Park Avenue Securities LLC were 5,673 which equates to market value of $0.63M and appx 0.00% owners of DTE Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.00% for DTE Energy

