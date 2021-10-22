Notable News Spotlight: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Earnings results for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The business earned $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook has generated $10.09 earnings per share over the last year ($13.50 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. Earnings for Facebook are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $14.11 to $16.19 per share. Facebook has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Facebook will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21997795”.

Analyst Opinion on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

According to the issued ratings of 40 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Facebook stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings, 31 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for FB. The average twelve-month price target for Facebook is $408.40 with a high price target of $500.00 and a low price target of $300.00.

on FB’s analyst rating history

Facebook has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 31 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $408.40, Facebook has a forecasted upside of 19.5% from its current price of $341.88. Facebook has been the subject of 24 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook does not currently pay a dividend. Facebook does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

In the past three months, Facebook insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $907,792,558.00 in company stock. 14.01% of the stock of Facebook is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 65.72% of the stock of Facebook is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB



Earnings for Facebook are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $14.11 to $16.19 per share. The P/E ratio of Facebook is 25.32, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of Facebook is 25.32, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.34. Facebook has a PEG Ratio of 1.02. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Facebook has a P/B Ratio of 7.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here