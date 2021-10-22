Earnings and Growth Analysis : First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Earnings results for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business earned $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year ($0.97 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Earnings for First BanCorp. are expected to grow by 5.38% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.37 per share. First BanCorp. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. First BanCorp. will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, October 25th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 929-458-6194 with passcode “721741”.

Analyst Opinion on First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Dividend Strength: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First BanCorp. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First BanCorp. is 63.64%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First BanCorp. will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.44% next year. This indicates that First BanCorp. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

In the past three months, First BanCorp. insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,986.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of First BanCorp. is held by insiders. 92.25% of the stock of First BanCorp. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP



Earnings for First BanCorp. are expected to grow by 5.38% in the coming year, from $1.30 to $1.37 per share. The P/E ratio of First BanCorp. is 14.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of First BanCorp. is 14.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 15.00. First BanCorp. has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

