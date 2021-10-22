Wall street estimates Earnings report First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Earnings results for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year ($3.66 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for First Bancorp are expected to decrease by -4.94% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.27 per share. First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for First Bancorp stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings for FBNC. The average twelve-month price target for First Bancorp is $52.00 with a high price target of $52.00 and a low price target of $52.00.

First Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. First Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Bancorp is 30.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.46% next year. This indicates that First Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

In the past three months, First Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $25,350.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.28% of the stock of First Bancorp is held by insiders. 76.68% of the stock of First Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC



First Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

