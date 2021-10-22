Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Earnings results for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 25th, 2021. The reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business earned $20.14 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Five Star Bancorp are expected to decrease by -13.57% in the coming year, from $2.21 to $1.91 per share. Five Star Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 25th, 2021. Five Star Bancorp will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Five Star Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for FSBC. The average twelve-month price target for Five Star Bancorp is $29.67 with a high price target of $31.00 and a low price target of $29.00.

Dividend Strength: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.35%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Five Star Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Five Star Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.41% next year. This indicates that Five Star Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

In the past three months, Five Star Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.17% of the stock of Five Star Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC



